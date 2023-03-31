With Duce Robinson, Lincoln Riley might have gotten his next Mark Andrews

The successful courtship of Duce Robinson gives USC head coach Lincoln Riley the chance to work with a field-stretching tight end and incorporate him into his loaded Trojan offense.

The fast downfield receivers, the bruising running backs, the change-of-pace Swiss Army knives catching passes out of the backfield, the Heisman Trophy quarterback — USC already has so many weapons to deploy. A dynamic tight end is another elite piece which increases options for the Men of Troy and their play-designing head coach, who doubles as offensive coordinator.

We will have to wait and see, but Riley might have his best tight end as a collegiate head coach since Mark Andrews at Oklahoma.

It is well worth noting that Andrews helped Riley make the College Football Playoff in 2017 with the Sooners. Oklahoma had its best offense — and team — under Riley, narrowly losing to Georgia in a classic Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal.

Duce Robinson, fair or foul and right or wrong, will be held to a similar set of expectations if he does play for USC. We do have to note that he could pursue his professional baseball career and not take the field for the Trojans. That drama will play out later this summer at the 2023 MLB draft. For now, though, it is fascinating to contemplate what Riley can do with Duce Robinson.

Get more on the Duce Robinson recruitment at Trojan Conquest Live, the new show on the USC channel at The Voice of College Football. Trojan Conquest Live airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific with co-hosts Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire