Ducati's Irwin fifth after BSB opener in Navarra

Glenn Irwin missed out on the 2023 British Superbike title to Tommy Bridewell by 0.5 points [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin started his British Superbike season with two top-10 finishes at Navarra.

Irwin, who missed out on the title last season by 0.5 points to Tommy Bridewell, finished fourth and eighth on his Ducati.

The results leave Irwin fifth in the standings after the opening round of the season.

Yamaha's Ryan Vickers leads the standings after winning both races in Spain.

Kyle Ryde and Danny Kent completed the podium in both races.

Bridewell, who joined Honda for his title defence, finished eighth in race one but retired with race two with a mechanical issue.

Andrew Irwin, Glenn's younger brother, finished 13th in race two as Honda struggled for pace in Spain.

The second round of the season takes place at Oulton Park from 4-6 May.

PBM Ducati rider Irwin, 34, will look to continue his North West 200 winning streak the following week at the road race in his native Northern Ireland.