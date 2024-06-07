Dubsky Memorial draws 64 middle-age participants

Jun. 7—Staff Report

Six tennis teams gathered at Geneva for the 40th annual Ed Dubksy Memorial tournament recently.

The event honored the life of Geneva Alumni Ed Dubsky, Geneva's third state qualifier in tennis in 1977.

The schools participating included: Geneva, Saint John, Lakeside, Braden/Edgewood, Jefferson and Perry.

There were 64 middle school-aged participants, which included 16 singles players and 24 (48 players) doubles teams.

Trophies were awarded for the first and second-place finishers in each main singles and doubles draw. A trophy was was also presented to each consultation singles and doubles draw champion.

In the main draw, Aiden Palinkas defeated John Cybulski 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 for the singles title. Both are eighth graders from Geneva.

in the doubles championship, Tyree Streit and Joey Crawford won over Taylor Fusek and Maddie Holler, 6-3, 1-6, 10-5. All are eighth graders at Saint John School.

The consultation draw singles championship saw JJ Murphy top Akai Phillips 6-1, 6-0. Both are Lakeside eighth graders.

In the doubles championship, Josh West, an eighth grader from St. John and Gabe Bryner, seventh grader from St. John, defeated Eli Bartunek and Dominick Jackson 6-4, 6-0. Bartunek and Jackson are Lakeside seventh graders.