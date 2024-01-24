Advertisement

How Dubs are handling loss of Dejan Milojević before facing Kings

NBC Sports Bay Area

"Dubs Talk" co-hosts Kerith Burke and Monte Poole discuss the Warriors' emotional state as the team looks to prepare to face the Kings, a week after the passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojević.

