DuBose's career high helps Houston Baptist past C. Arkansas

HOUSTON (AP) -- Ian DuBose scored a career-high 44 points with 11 rebounds and Houston Baptist defeated Central Arkansas 111-107 in overtime on Thursday night.

The Huskies (1-10, 1-1 Southland) ended a 12-game losing streak that started March 9. Houston Baptist hadn't won since March 6 when it beat Incarnate Word 118-111.

DuBose set his previous career high of 33 points against Lamar on Jan. 2, 2019. Against Central Arkansas he finished 15-of-23 shooting from the field and was 12 of 16 from the foul line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Philip McKenzie's jump shot with 27 seconds remaining knotted the game at 94-all. Hayden Koval's 3-pointer with 1:50 left in regulation gave the Bears a 92-87 lead before DuBose responded with a 3 15 seconds later. Rylan Bergersen's layup put the Bears up by two before McKenzie's basket.

Ryan Gomes' layup to start overtime put the Huskies up for good. It was their first lead since DuBose's three-point play made it 3-2 with 17:49 before halftime.

Myles Pierre scored 16 for the Huskies, Jalon Gates 15 and Ty Dalton 11.

Koval led the Bears (3-11, 2-1) with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jaxson Baker and DeAndre Jones each scored 21, Bergersen 16 and Collin Cooper 13.

----

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25