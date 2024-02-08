Dubois sinks her 1,000th point

Feb. 8—CHAMPLAIN — The numbers were on the wall and one-by-one they came off. A few came off by twos and one even by three.

They were simply counting down the moment Northeastern Clinton's Desiree Dubois would cross the 1,000 career point mark.

"It was a nice touch," Dubois said regarding the numbers.

Dubois entered the night needing 12 points to reach the milestone, and wasted no time in whittling down the number.

After teammate Bailee Lafountain, who surpassed 1,000 points earlier this season, opened scoring with back-to-back baskets, Dubois started her march with two consecutive free-throws.

"I just came in and wanted to play my game," Dubois said. "I can't stress too much (about getting the points). I knew I'd get it eventually. I just wanted to play it like any other game."

After a couple of layups and a three pointer, Dubois found herself at the free throw line at 999 career points.

With family members in attendance, she took a deep breath and hit nothing but the net. The crowd celebrated, her teammates gave her high fives and hugs and she was given the basketball by her coach Robb Garrand.

Before the ball was given to her, she walked down the length of the court and tore down the final number to celebrate.

"Desiree is a solid student as well as athlete," Garrand said. "She has worked so hard for this well-deserved accomplishment.

"She's a great young lady who has done a wonderful job representing her Cougar colors."

After the pause in the game, Dubois had one more free throw to shoot. She swished it just like the one before.

Garrand had been keeping track of her point total along with Lafountain's and had done his best to make sure they didn't know how close they were both getting to 1,000 points.

Dubois admitted when she knew she got close, almost a week prior, it got in her head a bit. But, she didn't let it affect her game.

"I think you just got to not be focused on it," she said. "You just have to play your game. I think you just keep getting wins as a team and the points will take care of themselves."

Garrand mentioned during the pause in the action how special of a person Dubois is and how much she and her fellow seniors will be missed.

"[Dubois] will be playing at St. Lawrence next year and we wish her much success," Garrand said. "I also note that Desiree started school early and truly should only be a junior and is the youngest student in our senior class."

NCCS roared out to an early lead and left little room for Moriah to make a comeback. The Cougars applied a full court press for most of the first half that frustrated the Vikings into numerous costly errors and errant shots.

Dubois led all scorers with 28 points. Lafountain and Callie Racine finished with 15 points each.

Moriah was led by Maddy Eichen and Hannah Gaddor. Gaddor finished with 13 and Eichen added 11.

While the Cougars defeated the Vikings, 67-28, the night belonged to Dubois.

She just soaked it in and was happy to relish in the moment with her family.

"It was great to have my family here," she said. "They've always supported me and it's an honor to be inducted into the 1,000 point club.

"I'm just honored to have the support of my family and fans that I like so much."

NCCS 67, Moriah 28

Moriah (28)

Mascaras 0-0-0, Harrington 1-0-2, Eichen 8-5-11, Nephew 0-0-0, Cheney 1-0-2, Gaddor 6-0-13. TOTALS: 11-5-28

NCCS (67)

Dubois 7-11-28, LaFountain 6-3-15, Laci Roberts 0-0-0, Lexi Roberts 0-0-0, Racine 7-0-15, Hite 3-0-6, Guay 0-0-0, Francis 0-0-0. TOTALS: 25-15-67

Halftime- NCCS, 44-13

3 point goals- NCCS 4, Moriah 1