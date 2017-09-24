Frk, Nielsen score 2 each as Red Wings beat Bruins 5-1 Colorado Avalanche's Brady Shaw, right, tries for a wrap-around shot as Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk defends during the first period of a NHL preseason hockey game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

DETROIT (AP) -- Martin Frk and Frans Nielsen scored two goals each to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins in an NHL preseason game Saturday night.

Darren Helm also scored for the Red Wings, who got a 19-save performance from Jimmy Howard.

Zane McIntyre started in goal for the Bruins and allowed four goals on 24 shots in two periods. Malcolm Subban stopped three of four shots in the third.

Austin Czarnik scored for Boston.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SABRES 1

In Buffalo, New York, Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Tied 1-1 after two periods, Kapanen's goal 58 seconds into the third was the game-winner. He added a secondary assist on Nikita Soshnikov's empty-netter with 1:10 left.

James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto starter Frederik Andersen made 17 saves in the first two periods. Reserve Kasimir Kaskisuo was credited with the win after stopping all seven shots he faced in the third.

Hudson Fasching scored for Buffalo, and Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots.

HURRICANES 4, CAPITALS 1

In Washington, Cam Ward made 23 saves to power the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Justin Williams, Trevor Carrick, Julien Gauthier and Justin Faulk scored goals for Carolina. Faulk and Carrick each finished with a goal and an assist.

Reserve goaltender Philipp Grubauer was charged with the loss, despite making 19 of 21 saves in the second and third periods. Starter Pheonix Copley made nine saves in the first.

Alex Chiasson scored for the Capitals.

DEVILS 2, RANGERS 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Drew Stafford's go-ahead goal with 5:36 left in regulation pushed the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers.

Joseph Blandisi also scored for New Jersey, and Cory Schneider stopped 17 shots.

Story Continues

Reserve goaltender Brandon Halverson allowed Stafford's goal on nine third period shots to take the loss. Starter Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves in the first two periods.

Brandon Crawley scored for the Rangers.

WILD 2, AVALANCHE 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Devan Dubnyk stopped 28 shots to lead the Wild to a 2-1 preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Mikael Granlund scored and assisted on Matt Dumba's winning goal early in the second period for the Wild.

Andrew Agozzino scored for the Avalanche, and Jonathan Bernier had 22 saves.

Granlund's goal on a wrist shot at 7:48 of the first period put Minnesota ahead 1-0, and Dumba's slap shot doubled the lead 2 1/2 minutes into the second. Both scores came on the power play.

Agozzino pulled the Avalanche within one a little more than 2 minutes later.

Minnesota finished 2 for 5 with the man-advantage, and Colorado was 0 for 8.

STARS 4, BLUES 0

In St. Louis, Kari Lehtonen stopped all 21 shots he faced in the Dallas Stars' 4-0 win over the Blues.

Dan Hamhuis, Jason Spezza, Remi Elie and Mattias Janmark scored for the Stars. Hamhuis also had an assist and Roope Hintz added two.

Jake Allen played the entire game in net for St. Louis, and allowed all four Dallas goals on 38 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 3, CHICAGO 2

In Chicago, Joonas Korpisalo made 52 saves to backstop the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago outshot Columbus 54-21, but only Artem Anisimov and Jonathan Toews were able to solve Korpisalo.

Ryan Murray, Lukas Sedlak and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets.

J.F. Berube played the entire game in goal for Chicago, and finished with 18 saves on 21 shots.

SHARKS 5, COYOTES 4, SO

In Glendale, Arizona, Logan Couture and Tim Heed scored in the shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Heed, the 10th shooter, scored the game-winner.

Max Domi scored Arizona's goal in the tiebreaker.

Mikkel Boedker scored twice in the first period for San Jose, and Barclay Goodrow and Kevin Labanc scored in the second.

Nick Cousins had two goals for Arizona, and Derek Stepan and Luke Schenn also scored.

Troy Grosenick made 24 saves as he played the entire game in goal for the Sharks.

Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta made 28 saves in the first two periods before being replaced by Marek Langhamer, who stopped all 12 shots he faced in the third and overtime session.

SENATORS 5, CANADIENS 1

At Ottawa, Logan Brown had two goals and an assist to lead the Senators to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Max Reinhart and Johnny Oduya also scored for Ottawa. Alex Formenton had two assists and Craig Anderson finished wth 25 saves.

Charles Hudon scored for Montreal, and Al Montoya stopped 31 shots.

OILERS 6, JETS 2

At Edmonton, Alberta, Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist, Brad Malone scored twice, and Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists to lead the Oilers to a 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Jussi Jokinen also scored for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot stopped 20 shots.

Michael Spacek and JC Lipon scored for the Jets, who were outshot 40-22. Michael Hutchinson finished with 34 saves.