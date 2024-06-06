Dublin police step up safety presence at the Memorial Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Dublin Police Department said they started preparing for The Memorial Tournament weekend months in advance.

Thousands of people will be in the city this weekend. That’s why they said you can expect to see a visible police presence on the course and around the city.

“It is all hands on deck,” said Deputy Chief Nick Tabernik with the Dublin Police Department.

Deputy Chief Tabernik said their goal is to make sure everyone has a good time. He said they will be watching out to make sure no one goes inside the ropes who isn’t allowed to be there. He said they are also looking out for anything suspicious. He said officers will be hard to miss at this year’s memorial tournament.

He said people will see officers patrolling on foot, on bikes and golf carts.

“We have high visibility here. And the point of that is so that if anyone sees anything suspicious or out of place or feels unsafe at all, I would ask them to talk to the nearest uniformed officer,” Tabernik said.

They expect around 30,000 people at the tournament and even more around Dublin.

He said they’ve enlisted help from sheriff deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol as well as federal partners.

“We absolutely have plans and contingency plans are our biggest priority up here is typically weather,” Tabernik said. “And then we also have Fore!Fest going on this weekend. So, we will have increased staffing.”

Deputy Chief Tabernik said you will see people in white polos around the course, those are tournament marshals. He said they are another good source for help.

“We are here for your safety. And we have been planning for this for a very long time. So if you see something that makes you feel unsafe, please call us,” Tabernick said.

Deputy Chief Tabernik said if you plan to have a drink at the tournament to have a plan for a ride home.

He said the City of Dublin is offering a $10 off Lyft code for rides to and from the Memorial using the code dubmemorial24.

