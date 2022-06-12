Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner breaks collegiate record in 200-meter run

Abby Steiner

Dublin Coffman graduate Abby Steiner set a collegiate record in the 200 meters Saturday at the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

A junior at Kentucky, Steiner was focused until the finish, when she raised her arms and smiled broadly. Her time of 21.80 seconds bested LSU sophomore Favour Ofili's record of 21.96 set this year. Ofili was second behind Steiner.

“We just took what’s happened this whole season as learning experiences," said Steiner, who also had the best time in the world this season. "Every race is an opportunity to learn from it, and fix certain parts of my 200. So I think it all came together at the right moment."

Steiner also was part of the winning 4x400 relay team and finished third in the women’s 100 .

At Coffman, Steiner won four consecutive state outdoor titles in the 200 and state titles in each of her final three prep seasons in the 100 with a time of 11.08.

At the Southeastern Conference meet Feb. 26, she ran 22.09 seconds in the 200 meters to set the American indoor record. Then on March 12 in Birmingham, Alabama, she ran 22.16 to win her second consecutive NCAA title.

