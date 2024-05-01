Dublin’s Abby Steiner returns to form on track as Paris Olympics approach

A previous report can be seen in the player above.

DEVONSHIRE, Bermuda (WCMH) — Dublin track star and world champion Abby Steiner has begun to return to form as she eyes Olympic glory in Paris.

After bursting onto the world track scene in 2022, Steiner suffered a bone spur in her left heel in 2023 which required surgery. The recovery period kept her off the track until early April and on Sunday, she returned to winning ways.

With a time of 22.71 seconds, Steiner won the 200-meter race at the Bermuda Grand Prix, marking her second consecutive 200m win on the island.

Steiner will be among the top contenders in the 200m race at the U.S. Olympic Trials, which begin on June 21 in Eugene, Oregon. The 200m heats start on June 27 with the final set for June 29. She hopes to qualify for her first Olympics and will try to win a medal in the 200m and take home relay golds for Team USA.

Steiner set an NCAA record in 2022 while at Kentucky in the 200m of 21.80 on her way to the college championship. Later that year, she won the American 200m title in Eugene and followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the 2022 world championship final. She won two gold medals at the 2022 world championships as she helped the US relay teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m finals.

Last year, the 24-year-old from Dublin finished fourth in the 200m at the U.S. championships but did not compete at the world championships in Budapest due to her injury. She owns the indoor 200m and 300m American indoor records. You can watch Steiner at the U.S. Olympic Trials this summer on NBC4.

NBC4 will also have live coverage throughout the Paris Olympics, which open on July 26 with the opening ceremony. The competition starts on July 24.

