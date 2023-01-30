Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to the Dubai Desert Classic crown (Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.

The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.

It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots with 18 holes to play.

But McIlroy held his nerve, calmly slotting home birdies on the final two holes to seal DP World Tour victory and a significant early-year financial boost.

With victory, McIlroy takes home $1,530,000 (£1,232,415) of the $9,000,000 (£7,249,500) purse.

As runner up, Reed earns $990,000 (£797,445) from the event, while Lucas Herbert - a winner at the event in 2020 - pockets $563,400 (£453,819) after finishing third.

Here’s a full breakdown of prize money for the top 10 finishers at the Dubai Desert Classic:

Winner: $1,530,000 (£1,232,415)

2nd place: $990,000 (£797,445)

3rd place: $563,400 (£453,819)

4th place: $450,000 (£362,475)

5th place: $381,600 (£307,379)

6th place: $315,000 (£253,733)

7th place: $270,000 (£217,485)

8th place: $225,000 (£181,237)

9th place: $201,600 (£162,389)

10th place : $180,000 (£144,990)