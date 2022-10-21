Duane Washington Jr.
Fearless Forecast vs Portland Trail Blazers:
Fantasy Pts: 7.72
Point Guard Rank: 57
Damion Lee understands the final possession etiqutte in an NBA game, so the Phoenix Suns new role player passed the ball to Devin Booker with about 15 seconds left, expecting the All-Star guard to take the final shot. Booker passed it right back to Lee. The 6-foot-5 Lee rewarded Booker's confidence by hitting a difficult jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie with 9.7 seconds left, lifting the Suns to a 107-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night after they trailed by 22 points early in the third quarter.
Damion Lee knocked down a clutch game-winning jump shot in the Phoenix Suns win over the Dallas Mavericks.
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
The Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook before his reckless play and divisive personality cost them whatever chance they have at a rewarding season.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 8 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for the biggest showdowns Saturday.
Sorting through the winners and losers of Christian McCaffrey's trade from the Panthers to the 49ers.
After breaking his putter in Round 1 of the CJ Cup, Shane Lowry drove to the nearest PGA Tour Superstore.
The Yankees and Astros played Game 2 of the ALCS in Houston. Now, the series shifts to the Bronx after another loss.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during this week's win against Tottenham, saying there had to be "consequences" for his behaviour.
Many thought the Rams should help their offense with a trade for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but the 49ers beat their NFC West rival to the deal.
In the thick of the NFL season and baseball's postseason, Tiger Woods was riveted by another sporting event last Sunday.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
Before tying the score in the second quarter, Murray couldn't contain his emotions when the offense had to call time out in the red zone.
Late Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey for a collection of draft picks.
Punchless in the ALCS, the Yankees need do little more than hop on a plane to enhance their chances of a turnaround.
The Lakers fought hard versus the Clippers on Thursday, but they had too many deficiencies and ended up falling short.
The former Wimbledon champion and world No1 Simona Halep has tested positive for a banned substance, it was announced on Friday.
It's another impressive schedule of games in college football's Week 8, led by a Pac-12 clash and a big showdown in the ACC.
With Cam Akers on his way out, Kyren Williams might be the Rams RB to own in fantasy football now