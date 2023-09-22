Duane Brown won't practice Friday, but Jets feel good about him playing Sunday

Jets left tackle Duane Brown missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and he won't be back on the field Friday.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Friday press conference that Brown will remain on the sideline as they close out the practice week. Brown is dealing with shoulder and hip injuries, but Saleh said that the Jets feel good about his availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Saleh also said that he's not concerned about playing the veteran tackle despite his lack of practice time.

While the team is optimistic about having Brown, Saleh said they have ruled safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and guard Wes Schweitzer (concussion) out for this weekend.