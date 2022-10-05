Veteran tackle Duane Brown went on injured reserve before playing a game for the Jets, but he’s on the road back to active duty.

Brown was designated for return on Wednesday and is practicing with the team. Brown injured his shoulder in practice after signing with the team to help make up for the loss of Mekhi Becton to a knee injury.

The Jets have lost two more tackles — George Fant and Max Mitchell — to injuries in the last couple of weeks, so Brown would be a welcome addition to the roster. He can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Brown was joined in a return to practice by defensive end Vinny Curry. Curry went on injured reserve September 1 with a hamstring injury.

Duane Brown, Vinny Curry return to Jets practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk