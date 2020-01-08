Duane Brown shows ‘encouraging sign’ towards return; status uncertain vs. Packers

It's been three weeks since Duane Brown had minor knee surgery. Pete Carroll's initial prognosis was that Brown would be ready for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

As the Seahawks continue preparations for Sunday's matchup against the Packers, the team remains unsure whether or not Brown will be back in the lineup. Carroll said that Brown got some work in on Tuesday and Wednesday but added that the left tackle wouldn't practice in an official capacity.

"It's an encouraging sign about him making his return," Pete Carroll said optimistically on Wednesday. "We'll see what happens."



The best-case scenario is that Brown is listed as questionable on Friday, indicating he will be a game-time decision. That would mean we wouldn't find out whether or not Brown is playing until 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday when inactives are announced.





George Fant, who was been playing well at left tackle, will make his third-straight start if Brown can't go. Getting Brown back would allow Seattle to move Fant back to his role as an extra offensive lineman/tight end on tackle-eligible plays.

Here are a few other injury updates:

Mike Iupati (neck) – It doesn't sound promising that Iupati will be back against the Packers. Carroll said the Seahawks are "waiting for a second opinion on something."

Ziggy Ansah (shoulder/neck) – Carroll said Ansah came out of Sunday's win "better than expected" after suffering a shoulder stinger in the first half against the Eagles.

Jadeveon Clowney (core) – It appears like things are status quo for Clowney, which is good news. He may not practice again this week, but he should be good to go against the Packers. His disruption played a huge role in Seattle's win in the Wild Card Round.

