Duane Brown says he has recovered from knee, biceps injuries

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown missed a total of four regular season games and a playoff game due to injuries to his biceps and knee last season. However, Brown said on Wednesday that both injuries have recovered have he didn’t require any further corrective procedures this offseason.

The biceps injury came early in the season in a win against the Arizona Cardinals in September. He finished that game and started the following Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams only for the injury to worsen and force him to miss the next two games.

“I didn’t get anything done to it,” Brown said. “It’s doing great. Been working out and haven’t really had any restrictions or limitations with it. … The first couple weeks I missed two games from it. So when I came back, after the first or second game I didn’t really have any issues with it. Having to do maintenance on it throughout the year as well as my knee, that was tough. I’d never really had to go through that daily maintenance on nagging injuries. But once I got through the first couple of games with it, I didn’t really notice it much and it didn’t restrict me from being strong or being effective. But the first few weeks were difficult.”

Brown then had to have knee surgery in December that forced him to miss the final two regular season games and the team’s Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Knee is doing great. Didn’t have any more work done,” Brown said. “After the year (I) got it checked out and just got treatment done to it. And since then, just been working out, keeping it strong, moving around. Typical offseason for me at this point. Not nursing it too much so I’m doing pretty good.”

Brown will turn 35 years old in August and will play his 13th season in the NFL this fall. He’s still having fun playing and playing at a strong level and had yet to really consider retirement.

I don’t think about it too much,” Brownsaid “I tell myself I don’t want to put a number on when I want to walk away. I’m enjoying it. This year my goal is just to stay as healthy as possible and be out there every Sunday. That’s all I’m really concerned with.”

With at least three of the five starters on the offensive line set to be new, the Seahawks will need Brown to be a solidifying force for a group that may not get much time to coalesce on the field this offseason.

