Even though the Seahawks list Duane Brown as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Rams, the left tackle said he will play.

Brown injured his biceps against the Saints in Week Three, missing the final 23 snaps. He did not practice two days leading up to the Week Four game against the Cardinals but was a full participant last Friday and played all 62 snaps Sunday.

“You use your arms,’’ Brown said when asked about playing with the injury, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “So it’s just something that’s there. But I’m effective and been able to perform and produce. So that’s all that matters.’’

Coach Pete Carroll also expects Brown to play.

“Should be fine,’’ Carroll said. “He’s still questionable, but he should be OK.”