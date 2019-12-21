Duane Brown ruled out for Sunday’s game

The Seahawks will not have left tackle Duane Brown on Sunday. They downgraded Brown to out Saturday.

Brown was listed as questionable with a biceps injury and knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.

He initially injured his biceps in Week Three. He missed two games earlier this season with the injury but played every offensive snap the past four games.

George Fant will replace Brown.

The Seahawks also won’t have defensive tackle Al Woods, who was suspended by the NFL for a PED violation. Safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) are doubtful.