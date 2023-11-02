Duane Brown returns to practice

The word around the Jets this week has been that left tackle Duane Brown would be designated for return from injured reserve and the move officially happened on Thursday.

Brown will practice with the team and start the clock on his 21-day window to return to the active roster. Brown was placed on injured reserve after the second game of the regular season and is eligible to be activated at any time over the next three weeks.

Brown had offseason shoulder surgery that kept him off the field during the summer and he suffered a hip injury before landing on injured reserve.

Getting Brown back in the lineup will likely lead to some shuffling on the Jets' offensive line, but it would be a welcome development for a team that has put offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, and Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve since Brown went on the list.