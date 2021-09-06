Duane Brown, Quandre Diggs return to practice

Left tackle Duane Brown returned to practice Monday, ending his hold-in. Brown did not participate in on-field team work since the start of training camp in July.

“Yeah, he’s ready to go. He’s ready to go,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after practice, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and Sports Radio KJR. “We’re pleased to have him. All in all, the camp that he was able to put forth — he did all the learning. He’s really healthy. He’s really healthy right now. I’m really thrilled about that for him. It’s one of the things we realized about the process of it that we would not wear him down at all during camp, like any player. So he’s got fresh legs coming. He wants to play tight end. We probably won’t get that chance, but he’s asking.”

Carroll said Brown would play against the Colts on Sunday.

Brown, 36, has been unhappy with his contract. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports Brown’s representation and the Seahawks have engaged in discussions about an adjustment to Brown’s deal for this year. Brown is scheduled to make $10 million in base salary in the final year of the deal.

“We’re really ready to play football right now,” Carroll said when asked about whether the team was in talks with Brown’s agent. “That’s where we are. Everything that needed to be taken care of is taken care of. Away we go.”

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs ended his brief hold-in Monday. He didn’t practice for the team ahead of the final preseason game as he made a statement about his contract.

