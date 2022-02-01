Duane Brown to take the place of Trent Williams in 2022 Pro Bowl

The Seahawks had two players initially selected to play in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Both Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs will be unable to play due to injuries, though. However, Seattle is still going to get two representatives in the annual NFL all-star game thanks to alternates.

Earlier today, the team announced that Russell Wilson would be replacing Tom Brady on the NFC roster due to an injury for the Bucs quarterback. Now, the Seahawks have announced another injury replacement. Left tackle Duane Brown will be taking the place of Trent Williams of the 49ers.

Widely regarded as the best left tackle in the league, Williams only allowed one sack, six quarterback hits and 16 hurries all season. He also earned the highest run blocking grade among offensive linemen from Pro Football Focus by a wide margin.

Brown had an off-year by his high standards but is still one of the better left tackles in football. This will be the fifth Pro Bowl appearance in Brown’s career and his second with Seattle.

Related

What are the Seahawks' biggest needs going into the 2022 offseason?

List