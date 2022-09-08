Duane Brown not practice again Thursday, being evaluated for shoulder injury

Jets’ left tackle Duane Brown is missing his second straight practice this week and is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh did not give any indication as to the severity of the shoulder injury, but it’s becoming more likely Brown will not play Sunday against the Ravens.

Duane Brown, who missed practice yesterday with a shoulder injury, is not here with the #Jets today. He’s being “evaluated,” per source. No indication on severity. Not ideal. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 8, 2022

If that is the case, the likelihood is that George Fant moves back to left tackle and either Max Mitchell or Conor McDermott slots in at the right tackle, more like Mitchell, as McDermott is just returning from the ankle injury he suffered about a month ago, while Mitchell has seen first-team reps during camp before Brown was signed.

Those are the only other three tackles on the active roster at the moment. The Jets also have three offensive linemen on the practice squad: Eric Smith, Grant Hermanns and Chris Glaser.

The hope is the injury isn’t serious and Brown won’t miss too much time. But if it is a serious injury, then it becomes a concern, especially in the first three weeks with Joe Flacco under center.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire