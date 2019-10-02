Duane Brown misses practice Tuesday

Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown missed practice Tuesday with his biceps injury.

The team estimated him as limited for Monday’s work.

Offensive guard Ethan Pocic (mid back) was limited again.

The other five players on the Seahawks’ injury report, including defensive end Ziggy Ansah (back), were full participants.

The Rams listed three players as non-participants.

Linebacker Bryce Hager (shoulder), safety Taylor Rapp (ankle) and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (not injury related) sat out Tuesday.