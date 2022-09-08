Duane Brown misses practice again with shoulder injury

When the Jets lost offensive tackle Mekhi Becton for the season, they were thrilled to have veteran Duane Brown available. But now it’s looking like Brown may not be available for Sunday’s opener against the Ravens.

Brown is missing his second consecutive practice with a shoulder injury, and that injury is being evaluated today.

The Jets have made no official announcement of Brown’s status for Sunday, but it’s never a good sign when an injured player misses two straight practices and needs further evaluation on his injury.

The Jets’ other starting offensive tackle, George Fant, is dealing with a knee injury, while backup tackle Conor McDermott has an ankle injury.

With quarterback Zach Wilson recovering from an injury of his own, Joe Flacco is the Jets’ starting quarterback on Sunday. He won’t have a great offensive line in front of him.

