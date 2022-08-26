Duane Brown did not sign with the Jets until the middle of August, but the veteran left tackle doesn’t think he’ll have a hard time getting himself into football shape.

Brown took part in his first two practices over the last two days and the second of them was a joint session against the Giants that allowed him to get some work against an opposing defense. He’ll get more in Sunday’s preseason game between the two MetLife Stadium tenants and told reporters on Thursday that he feels he’s “on a good track.”

“You can run, work out all you want, it’s not the same as having to move a guy against his will,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “It’s just part of conditioning, the last two days have been great, next week is going to be big. I’ve played a long time, my body has muscle memory. It won’t take a long time. I’ve played long enough that I don’t have to kill myself to get to Week 1, last year I didn’t do camp at all and was rusty to start the season. I got a good amount of reps today, have Sunday and have another week of work next week.”

Brown came to the Jets after Mekhi Becton‘s season-ending knee injury, but his history with the Seahawks suggests he could be an upgrade on what the Jets would have had if things went according to the original plan for the offensive line.

Duane Brown: I’m on a good track, won’t take long to be ready to go originally appeared on Pro Football Talk