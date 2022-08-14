Duane Brown likely to be Jets’ LT after George Fant moves to RT in practice

The Jets will be without Mekhi Becton for what’s likely to be the entire 2022 season, the second year in a row he’ll miss just about the whole campaign. Not long after learning about the severity of Becton’s knee injury, the Jets signed veteran tackle Duane Brown.

There was some speculation about whether Brown would play left tackle or if George Fant would remain there after starting training camp at that spot, but there isn’t much question anymore. In practice on Sunday, Fant lined up at right tackle to start practice, a clear indication that Brown will be Zach Wilson’s blindside protector.

As team drills begin, it’s George Fant playing RT and Chuma Edoga at LT … so I think that means what we all thought: Duane Brown at LT with Fant sliding to RT. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 14, 2022

Chuma Edoga was at left tackle in Fant’s place, but that’s only temporary until Brown officially signs his contract and gets up to speed with his new team. When the regular season begins, it seems likely that Fant will be the right tackle with Brown at his usual spot on the left side.

Fant has played left tackle his entire career, playing and starting 203 games in his career with the Texans and Seahawks since 2008.

