With Duane Brown joining team, Jets move George Fant to right tackle

When Mekhi Becton went down with a knee injury in 2021, the Jets moved George Fant from right tackle to left tackle and he remained there to kick off training camp this year.

Another knee injury for Becton has led to another change in plans for Fant, however. The Jets signed former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown when Becton was injured and head coach Robert Saleh announced on Sunday that Brown’s arrival will push Fant back to the right side.

Fant hoped to remain at left tackle, but Saleh said “his curse is also his blessing in that he’s extremely versatile” and the best thing for the team right now is to move him to the other side.

“Obviously, he’s a competitor, he just wants a home,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “But at the same time, he’s the ultimate team guy. I know he’s going to put in the work and do everything he can to be the best right tackle he can possibly be. But it was a very good, productive conversation. But again, sometimes a player’s greatest blessing is also a curse. But I think he’s going to be great out there.”

With Becton and quarterback Zach Wilson already going down with injuries this summer, the Jets will be hoping that a calm transition on the offensive line is followed by calmer seas over the rest of the preseason.

