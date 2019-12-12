Duane Brown, Jadeveon Clowney sit out practice

The Seahawks were missing two big names at practice Wednesday.

Left tackle Duane Brown (knee/biceps) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core/illness) sat out. Backup quarterback Geno Smith also missed Wednesday’s work for personal reasons.

Tight end Luke Willson (hamstring), fullback Nick Bellore (quadriceps) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) returned to practice as limited.

Offensive tackle George Fant (knee), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), defensive end Ziggy Ansah (neck) and defensive tackle Al Woods (ankle) also were limited.