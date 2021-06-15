Duane Brown hoping to get new deal done with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Duane Brown is looking to get paid... again

The Seahawks left tackle is at the team's minicamp this week, but his future is very much up in the air.

Brown is entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $10 million this season but what happens from here is up to the Seahawks. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, 35-year-old Brown wants a new contract to remain in Seattle.

For those that don't remember, Brown was also looking for a new contract with the Texans back in 2017. Brown held out for the first seven weeks of the season before reaching a new deal. He signed on the dotted line, played a single game with Houston, and was then traded to Seattle.

The four-time Pro Bowler currently has the fourth-highest base salary of any left tackle in the league and is still worth every penny.

While Brown has not been a Pro-Bowler since 2017, he is still a key part of the Seahawks' offensive line. If Seattle wants to keep Russell Wilson off the turf it would be in their best interest to lock Brown up as soon as possible.