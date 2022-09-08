Duane Brown highlights Thursday injury report, Ravens’ left tackle also misses Thursday

Jets left tackle Duane Brown missed his second straight practice Thursday as he is being evaluated for a shoulder injury. The severity of the injury remains to be seen, but it’s looking unlikely Brown will play Sunday against the Ravens.

There were no new additions to the Jets’ injury report Thursday. The same six players that appeared Wednesday appeared Thursday. The only change, though a good one at that, is CB Justin Hardee (calf) was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday. OL Conor McDermott (ankle), OT George Fant (knee) and CB DJ Reed (knee) were all limited against Thursday. QB Zach Wilson obviously did not practice either with his knee injury. He’s still on the active roster, so he’ll appear on the injury reports.

The Jets aren’t the only team in this matchup dealing with injury issues with their left tackle. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed practice Thursday with an ankle injury. That’s a downgrade from Wednesday where he was limited.

Other injury report notes from the Ravens: DT Travis Jones missed his second practice this week with a knee injury, while RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (knee) were both limited for the second straight day. TE Nick Boyle was listed as a non-participant Thursday due to rest and ankle.

Jets injury report: As noted earlier, Duane Brown didn’t practice. Looks like the Ravens have left-tackle concerns, too, as Ronnie Stanley didn’t practice. #Jets pic.twitter.com/hIEQ3t6mEn — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire