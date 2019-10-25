Duane Brown, Germain Ifedi, 4 other Seahawks players questionable in Week 8

Just as the Seahawks are getting right guard D.J. Fluker back into the fold, they might be losing right tackle Germain Ifedi.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ifedi (knee) is questionable to play in Week 8 against the Falcons. Duane Brown (bicep), Tre Flowers (neck), Ziggy Ansah (ankle), Quandre Diggs (hamstring) and Bradley McDougald (back) are also listed as questionable. All six will be game-time decisions, according to Pete Carroll.

Lano Hill (elbow) and Quinton Jefferson (oblique) are out.

What it all might mean:

- Who knows what Seattle's offensive line is going to look like on Sunday. Ifedi suffered a knee injury in practice this week. At no point has Carroll sounded optimistic that Brown would return to the lineup in Atlanta. If both are out, George Fant would stay at left tackle and Jamarco Jones would move to right tackle. If Ifedi plays and Brown doesn't, then things get interesting. Seattle might opt to play Jones at left tackle so that Fant can move back to his role as an extra tight end/offensive lineman on tackle-eligible plays.

- Jefferson played 17 snaps against the Ravens last week so someone will see a boost in playing time. L.J. Collier should be the benefactor, according to Pete Carroll. The team's first-round pick saw just nine reps vs. Baltimore.

- Marquise Blair is a lock to start at safety given what Carroll said on Monday, but who knows who will be next to him. Tedric Thompson is the only other healthy safety on the roster. McDougald and the recently-acquired Diggs are both questionable.

"He was not able to do a lot of work this week," Carroll said about Diggs on Friday. "We're just training him right now. We're not trying to rush it and just force him in. We're not doing that."

Story continues

So it sounds like Diggs will be out. he was more optimisted about McDougald playing, however there's a strong chance it's Blair and Thompson at safety once again for the Seahawks.

- Seattle badly needs Ansah to play and be productive. I anticipate he'll be back after missing one game. Carroll does as well. I also bet Flowers will play as well, although Carroll said the starting corner will be a game-time decision.

- For Atlanta, Matt Ryan is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. If he can't go, it will be Matt Schaub in at QB for the Falcons.

Duane Brown, Germain Ifedi, 4 other Seahawks players questionable in Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest