Duane Brown, George Fant questionable vs. Packers in Divisional Round

Duane Brown (knee) and George Fant (groin) are questionable to play vs. the Packers in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Both Seahawks tackles will be game-time decisions, per Pete Carroll.

Seattle desperately needs at least one of them to be able to go given Green Bay's pair of standout edge rushers. Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith combined for 25.5 sacks during the regular season, more than any other duo on the NFL. Having both tackles healthy somehow would be huge for the Seahawks. Brown would start at left tackle with Fant going back to his role as an extra offensive lineman on tackle-eligible plays.

Should both be out, Chad Wheeler would be the emergency starter at left tackle. Wheeler has worked at left tackle since signing onto the Seahawks practice squad back on Oct. 15. He was promoted to the active roster this week, taking Mychal Kendricks (Knee/IR) spot. Wheeler made 19 starts at right tackle with the Giants from 2017-18.

Also of note, Mike Iupati (neck) is listed as doubtful. Jamarco Jones is expected to start once again at left guard.

Green Bay's only notable injury is defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who is listed as questionable. Clark had six sacks in the regular season.

Here's Seattle's full injury report.

