Duane Brown will be a game-time decision for Jets

Veteran tackle Duane Brown may make his delayed Jets debut on Sunday.

Brown signed with the team early last month to provide them with an experienced starter in the wake of Mekhi Becton‘s season-ending knee injury, but he suffered a shoulder injury in practice and went on injured reserve before the season opener. He was designated to return this week and has been a full participant in practice.

On Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Brown would be a game-time decision against the Dolphins. In order to make that decision on Sunday, the Jets will have to add Brown to the active roster by Saturday afternoon’s deadline.

Because of injuries to George Fant and Max Mitchell, the Jets finished last Sunday’s win with Alijah Vera-Tucker at left tackle and Conor McDermott at right tackle. If Brown plays, he would likely be at left tackle with Vera-Tucker either returning to his usual position of right guard or playing right tackle.

