Duane Brown: Former Seahawks left tackle signing with the Jets

Sources: Five-time Pro-Bowl OT Duane Brown is signing with the New York Jets, who lost OT Mekhi Becton earlier this week to a likely season-ending knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2022

Former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is signing with the Jets, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. The Jets were in need of a new left tackle after their starter Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending leg injury at practice a few days ago.

Brown spent the last four and a half seasons starting on the blindside for Seattle. To get him the front office sent nickelback Jeremy Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick to the Texans.

All in all, it was a solid trade for the Seahawks. Brown came over as one of the top left tackles in the league and he continued to play at a high level for several more seasons. However, Brown will turn 37 years old in a few weeks and it was time for this team to move in a different (younger) direction.

In the first round of the 2022 NFL draft they selected Charles Cross from Mississippi State. He’s first on the team’s unofficial depth chart at Brown’s former position.

