Duane Brown, former Seahawks left tackle arrested at LAX on gun charge

Former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown was arrested on Saturday at LAX airport for allegedly carrying a concealed handgun. Here are the details according to TMZ Sports, which was the first outlet to report the story.

“The NFL free agent — who was most recently playing offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks — was busted Saturday at LAX around 2 PM, where law enforcement sources tell us … he allegedly tried going through TSA with a gun in his luggage. We’re told this happened at Terminal 6, and that during the standard screening … one of Brown’s bags was found to have a firearm inside, which our sources say was unloaded.”

Brown’s arrest has since been corroborated by other reporters, including Alex Stone at ABC News and Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune.

Originally a first-round pick by the Texans in 2008, Brown was traded to Seattle in 2018 and continued to play for the Seahawks through the 2021 season. However, the one-year contract he signed last offseason has expired and he’s now a free agent.

