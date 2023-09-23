Duane Brown downgraded to out for Week 3

The Jets have downgraded left tackle Duane Brown to out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Brown has been dealing with hip and shoulder injuries — the hip injury being new —which caused him to miss practice all week. Despite the optimism from head coach Robert Saleh, Brown will not play Sunday. Brown went for a hip evaluation on Friday.

With Brown out, the Jets are expected to turn to Billy Turner at left tackle with Mekhi Becton at right ankle. Max Mitchell will be the backup. The Jets also recently signed veteran Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad and could be a possible practice squad elevation for Sunday. Rookie Carter Warren remains on injured reserve.

