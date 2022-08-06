Duane Brown chatting with GM Joe Douglas at Jets scrimmage

It was reported earlier that free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown would be visiting the Jets Saturday and attend the Green and White scrimmage.

We now have more of an update on that as the Jets prepare to take the field for the scrimmage. Brown is indeed on the sideline, chatting with general manager Joe Douglas and assistant general manager Rex Hogan, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Visiting free agent Duane Brown is standing with Joe Douglas and Rex Hogan on the sideline during pre-scrimmage warmups at MetLife. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 6, 2022

No word on if any sort of contract talks are imminent, but it’s certainly an interesting sign and the Jets clearly have some interest in Brown as they look for much-needed depth behind George Fant and Mekhi Becton.

2022 would be the 15th season for Brown, who spent ten seasons with the Houston Texans and the last four years with the Seattle Seahawks.

