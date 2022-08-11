Duane Brown agrees to deal with Jets

The Jets lost a starting offensive tackle this week and they’ve struck a deal with potential replacement in the starting lineup.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to a two-year deal with former Seahawks and Texans left tackle Duane Brown. Brown was a Pro Bowler last season, but did not re-sign with the Seahawks and remained on the market until meeting with the Jets this week.

That visit came before Mekhi Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap this week and that injury likely sped up negotiations with the Jets because Becton is likely to miss the entire season. Becton was slated to play right tackle with George Fant starting on the left side, but Brown’s arrival could lead to a change in plans as Fant has experience playing on the right side.

Brown was arrested in July at Los Angeles International Airport for carrying a concealed weapon. He is subject to discipline by the league under the Personal Conduct Policy, but such a decision may not be made until the case has been resolved.

UPDATE 1:53 p.m. ET: According to multiple reports, the two-year deal is worth $22 million.

