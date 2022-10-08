Duane Brown activated and will start Sunday, Max Mitchell to IR

The Jets have officially activated left tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve and he will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, his first start as a Jet. In a corresponding move, the Jets placed offensive tackle Max Mitchell on injured reserve.

Brown returned to practice this week after spending the first four weeks of the season on IR with a shoulder injury. The Jets had 21 days to activate Brown to the 53-man roster, but they wasted little time as Brown practiced in some capacity all week and felt very good. He will finally make his Jets debut in the team’s first divisional game of the season against the Dolphins.

Mitchell injured his knee during Sunday’s win over the Steelers and the Jets had said injured reserve was a possibility for Mitchell. It’s not a season-ending injury for Mitchell, which is good news. The earliest Mitchell can return is November 6 against the Bills, however the Jets have their bye the following week, so it would be more likely Mitchell would return November 20 against the Patriots than the 6th.

The Jets also elevated linebacker Hamseh Nasirildeen from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday. The Jets continue to deal with injuries at the linebacker position, namely Quincy Williams, who is out again with an ankle injury. This is Nasirildeen’s second elevation to the practice squad, having also been elevated last week against the Steelers.

