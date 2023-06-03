Dual-threat QB Deuce Knight names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for elite quarterback recruit Deuce Knight. Knight is a four-star recruit in the rising junior class.

Deuce Knight plays high school football for George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi. Knight is ranked as the No. 133 player in the class of 2025. He is the No. 7 quarterback in the 2025 cycle and the sixth-ranked player in Mississippi, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback will continue to add to his frame. Knight is a great student. The George County standout has taken a recent visit to Ole Miss.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are off to an excellent start with the class of 2025. The Dawgs already have commitments from multiple five-star recruits in the 2025 cycle.

Will Georgia need to sign a quarterback in the class of 2025? If the Bulldogs can keep Dylan Raiola’s commitment, then the Dawgs may be set at the position for the 2025 cycle. However, the transfer portal could play a role in determining if Georgia needs to sign a 2025 quarterback.

Deuce Knight is an excellent track and field athlete. He won a state championship in the long jump and came in second in the high jump.

Knight’s top 10 schools are Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, South Carolina, TCU, Washington, Oregon, Auburn, and Texas A&M.

Deuce Knight announced his top 10 schools via ON3’s Hayes Fawcett on social media:

BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB Deuce Knight is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 190 QB from Lucedale, MS is ranked as a Top 30 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 QB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ntfRQEmNrM pic.twitter.com/rpQdgrnXlU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2023

