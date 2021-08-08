Dua Lipa Is ‘Future Nostalgic’ Chic in a Graphic-Printed Dress and Black Lace-Up Heeled Sandals

Dua Lipa looks edgy and chic in her latest Instagram post.

The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted a photoset of her in a fashion-forward dress that featured an edgy peek-a-boo design and a graphic print. She accented this outfit with an orange clutch, silver rings and a pearl and silver matching necklace and bracelet set.

More from Footwear News

As it pertains to footwear, Lipa wore a striking pair of black lace-up heeled sandals with a heel that totals at least 2 inches of height. They feature a square-toe shape that’s on-trend and have grown in prominence over the last year thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini popularizing the shoe silhouette.

Lipa is known for being, well, future nostalgic. She tends to adorn herself in styles that harken back to simpler times in fashion while also adding a mix of the modern chaos of today’s fashion industry. Wearing silhouettes like edgy dresses, oversized loungewear, intricate suiting, eye-catching graphic separates and snuggly cardigans. On the footwear front, she tends to dabble in silhouettes like heeled sandals, pumps and boots from brands like Attico and Vivienne Westwood. And when she’s not in a heel, she’s in a sleek or chunky sneaker from brands like Puma and Adidas.

Having modeled for historic and principal luxury fashion houses like Versace and Yves Saint Laurent, she proves that she can pose with the best of them. She has also participated in ad campaigns for sportswear brands like Adidas and Puma, hence her fascination with wearing the two brands’ athletic sneakers.

Slips on a pair of lace-up heeled sandals to add an extra hint of spice to your end-of-summer looks, inspired by Dua Lipa.

Story continues

Credit: Nine West

Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Yarin Ankle Wrap Heeled Sandals, $89.

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Off-White Allen Leather Lace-Up High Heel Sandals, $1,165.

Credit: Steve Madden

Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Uplift Sandals, $99.99.

Click through the gallery to see some of Dua Lipa’s best street style moments.

Launch Gallery: Dua Lipa's Boldest Street Style Moments

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.