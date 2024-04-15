DU hockey celebrates NCAA win, festivities continue into Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver Pioneers were crowned national champions, and fans celebrated the big win throughout the Mile High City over the weekend.

Come Monday, the festivities will continue.

DU claimed the title on Saturday by shutting out Boston College 2-0 in front of a sellout crowd at the Frozen Four Championship in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Since then, seemingly all of Denver has been celebrating the big NCAA win.

Perfect 10: University of Denver hockey wins NCAA championship

Not only did Gov. Jared Polis give the team a shout-out on X, but the Denver International Airport also welcomed the team home with a special entrance at touchdown. The airport tweeted photos of the team heading off the plane with the NCAA trophy in hand.

Denver hockey lands in Denver after NCAA win (Courtesy of Denver International Airport).

Denver poses with the championship trophy after defeating Boston College in the championship game of the Frozen Four NCAA college hockey tournament Saturday, April 13, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Denver won 2-0 to win the national championship. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Denver celebrates after defeating Boston College in the Frozen Four championship game of the men’s NCAA college hockey tournament Saturday, April 13, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Denver forward Connor Caponi (22) celebrates after defeating Boston College in the championship game of the Frozen Four NCAA college hockey tournament Saturday, April 13, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Denver won 2-0 to win the national championship. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Denver goaltender Matt Davis (35) poses with the championship trophy, with his family behind him, after defeating Boston College in the championship game of the Frozen Four NCAA college hockey tournament Saturday, April 13, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Denver won 2-0 to win the national championship. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

On Saturday night, the Denver Police closed streets near the campus in preparation for the large number of pedestrians and fans in the area after the championship game.

After people spilled out into the streets on Saturday after the win – the party will continue into Monday.

The team is celebrating the 2024 Denver Hockey National Championship at Magness Arena at 6:30 p.m. where fans can take a picture with the trophies and get autographs from the team.

It is a free community event where the first 1,500 fans will receive a commemorative championship poster after the doors open at 6 p.m.

Parking and bag policies are available on the website.

Continue the celebration with the hockey team and check out the new metal brought home for the 10th time.

