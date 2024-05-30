DU alumna, gymnast Lynnzee Brown to compete in 2024 Paris Olympics

DENVER (KDVR) — A University of Denver alumna and gymnast will compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the International Gymnastics Federation announced Thursday.

Lynnzee Brown finished her six-year career at DU with a program-record fourth-place finish in the all-around at the 2023 NCAA National Championships, among many other accomplishments, according to DU. She left the university as one of the most decorated gymnasts in the program’s history.

Brown earned the universality (tripartite) spot for women’s artistic gymnastics and will be the first female gymnast to represent Haiti at an Olympic Games. The universality spot is awarded to athletes in sports from countries that have averaged eight or fewer athletes at the last two Olympics.

Brown is the fourth DU gymnast to qualify for the Olympics, according to the school:

Jessica Lopez, Venezuela (2008, 2012 and 2016)

Simona Castro, Chile (2012 and 2016)

Annamari Maaranen, Finland (2008)

The 2024 Paris Olympics is set for July 26 to Aug. 11. Brown competes in the women’s qualification round on July 28.

Brown graduated with a bachelor’s degree in media studies in spring 2021, and is currently a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in communication management.

