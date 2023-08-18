DTR, Watkins star for Browns; York fails in clutch in tie with Eagles | Jeff Schudel

Aug. 17—Takeaways from the Browns-Eagles preseason game Aug. 17 in Philadelphia:

Some backups fighting for a roster spot in preseason games play as though they are fighting for roster spots. They might be hesitant or they might make a mistake by being too eager to make a play.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is none of that. Joshua Dobbs will likely begin the season as the Browns' backup quarterback behind DeshaunWatson, but everything DTR has shown this preseason, and in practice, has been encouraging.

Watson, Dobbs and the rest of the starters were given the night off when the Browns and Eagles played to an 18-18 tie at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Thompson-Robinson started and showed the same poise he showed in the second half of the Hall of Fame game and in third quarter of the game with the Commanders last week.

The Browns won the toss and chose to take the ball first. DTR's first test came on third-and-4 from the Cleveland 29. He completed a five-yard pass to David Bell. James Hudson was called for holding, negating the first down and setting up third-and-13. No problem. Thompson-Robinson completed a 14-yard pass to Cedric Tillman, his high school teammate and another Browns rookie, for the first down.

DTR completed an 11-yard pass to Anthony Schwartz on third-and-7 on the same drive, then hooked up with Tillman for 36 yards. The Browns faced fourth-and-1 from the Eagles' 7 and Thompson-Robinson rushed two yards for the first down. The drive died when John Kelly fumbled the ball and the Eagles recovered.

Thompson-Robinson finished 13 of 25 for 164 yards. The Browns did not score a touchdown while he was in the game, but he put them in position to find the end zone twice. He stepped into a pass confidently and threw a strike to Austin Watkins for 27 yards to the Eagles' 11. A penalty sabotaged the drive.

DTR has completed 30 of 45 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason games, and he has looked in control and confident putting up those numbers. Significantly, he has not thrown an interception.

—Questions about Cade York are only going to get louder after the way the game with the Eagles ended. A night that started with promise ended with York twice missing a chance to kick a a game-winning field goal.

After missing from 49 yards in the Hall of Fame game and 46 yards against the Commanders, both wide right, York nailed field goals of 43 and 37 yards in the first half against the Eagles to give the Browns a 6-2 lead at halftime.

York was expressionless after both successful kicks; his face showed no indication of relief after hitting the 43-yarder.

Coach Kevin Stefanski chose not to add another kicker to compete with York in practice. He has been second-guessed for showing such blind faith in his second-year kicker, and that will continue.

York tucked a 43-yard field goal try inside the right upright with 14:48 to play to give the Browns an 18-10 lead and keep his night perfect.

All the success York had, including making the extra point on Cleveland's only touchdown, was washed away in the final two minutes.

With the score 18-18, York was wide right from 47 yards. But wait! The Eagles were called for an illegal formation, giving York a chance at redemption. It didn't matter. He was wide left from 41 yards.

A close look at last season will show York failed in the clutch. The game with the Chargers comes to mind, and there were others. His kick had the distance, but he was wide right from 54 yards with 16 seconds left in a game the Browns lost, 30-28.

Coaches like to say once training camp begins, it doesn't matter whether a player was drafted or a free agent — let the best man win. It is time for Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry to get a competitor for York, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

—Watkins has been the find of training camp, and it is going to be difficult to keep him off the 53-man roster. The former USL player didn't join the Browns until the team was in West Virginia to open camp in late July.

Watkins was targeted 14 times in the game with the Eagles. He caught seven passes for 139 yards. One was for 32 yards and a touchdown on a pass from Kellen Mond. Watkins had to adjust to the ball. He bobbled it, but gained control before he crossed the goal line.

Targets, by the way, is an odd category to include in a receiver's stat line because, in Watkins' situation, it implies he dropped seven passes, but that isn't what happened. Passes impossible to catch still count as targets.

Watkins, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, caught eight passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in the first two preseason games. He could end up with the roster spot that would have gone to Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin is recovering from blood clots discovered in his legs and lungs.

—Seven different Browns combined to sack Eagles quarterbacks six times. And that's without the starters playing. Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate was a defensive star without a sack. He tackled Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell in the end zone for a safety on Philadelphia's first possession and later forced a fumble on a kickoff.

Ronnie Hickman, an undrafted safety from Ohio State, intercepted a pass for the third time in two game.