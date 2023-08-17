The DTR Show, roster spot battles, and more to watch for as Browns take on Eagles

After two days of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cleveland Browns will now square off with them in their third preseason game of the 2023 season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start this game as both Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs will not suit up in Philadelphia.

Thus far we have seen flashes of the first-team offense (who will not play tonight), dominant performances from the 2023 NFL draft class of rookies, and some camp battles heating up as the end of training camp nears.

As the Browns get set for another week of preseason action, what should you be watching in this exhibition matchup against the Eagles?

It's the DTR show

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It has been the DTR show through the first two preseason games as the rookie out of UCLA has lit up the New York Jets and Washington Commanders. He now gets the start in this exhibition game against the Eagles as he looks to continue to stack dominant performances.

With Dobbs not even playing in this one, that is a pretty strong indication the Browns are still committed to him as their backup and to not rushing DTR into the lineup. However, if the rook stacks another exciting performance, there is a reason to believe the Browns would be better off with him under center than Dobbs in case of an injury to Watson.

The Browns have not put a ton on Thompson-Robinson’s plate thus far. But he is executing the little things on time and confidently the way you would like to see him do. Will they add a bit more to his plate? Can he continue to show he can keep the offense on time and organized when under center?

DTR doing the little things well. That's how you win a backup job. Prove you can do the little things on time and keep an offense on schedule. Just spot concept. He's reading the flat defender, working flat-to-corner. His feet/front shoulder/eyes stay in sync, resets, rips pic.twitter.com/0bZWJY9384 — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 12, 2023

That is what I will be watching tonight.

Can the Ohio State offensive line duo continue to dominate?

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Thus far both offensive tackle Dawand Jones and center Luke Wypler have looked dynamic and dominant along the trenches for the Browns. And while they will not be playing the top-tier talent of the Eagles in this game, it is still a positive sign to see them dominate the inferior opponents when given the opportunity.

And with Jack Conklin sidelined with a concussion, this may have bigger implications for Jones. Some players can clear the protocol in a week, others take longer. If this concussion lingers for Conklin, Jones could find himself in a position to start Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals (James Hudson III is currently getting those first-team snaps, however).

For Wypler, he has made the pathway to a roster spot tight for veteran center Nick Harris. In fact, the Browns even played Wypler at left guard with Harris at center for nine reps against the Commanders as well.

Here are all 9 of Wypler's reps from LG. Looked like a guy who hadn't played guard before. Which is to be expected. Thought his action in pass pro was a lot cleaner than the run game. Not bad for his first ever snaps at the college or NFL level from guard. https://t.co/R0zC3A8x4I pic.twitter.com/cUAyQBodu1 — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 17, 2023

If Wypler continues to dominate (and do so at multiple spots), he can make a few veterans on the roster expendable.

I need to see a pash rush plan from Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

While the three previous rookies mentioned have flashed in the preseason, there are a couple I would love to see more out of tonight against the Eagles. While third rounder Siaki Ika has proven to be a space eater against the run through two preseason games, he has shown next to nothing on passing downs.

As it stands, Ika looks like a guy who should only be on the field in obvious run situations as there is no pass rush plan when he is asked to pin his ears back and get after the quarterback. This can be said about fourth round rookie defensive end Isaiah McGuire as well.

There has been one rep where McGuire showed the ability to get into the chest of the tackle and convert speed-to-power, but other than that McGuire has not done enough to stand out on tape. Hopefully, that changes tonight.

Mohamoud Diabate, Charlie Thomas have an opportunity after injury to Jacob Phillips

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The drafted rookies are not the only ones flashing either as a couple of undrafted linebackers have splashed on the field as well. And after the season-ending injury to Jacob Phillips, a roster spot has opened up wide for the taking.

We know that Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, and Tony Fields II are all highly likely to make the roster. However, the Browns have historically rostered six linebackers, leaving two slots open in that room. Mohamoud Diabate and Charlie Thomas III have been flying around the field as they fight for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Matthew Adams, while he has not played in the preseason yet (making his debut tonight) is a favorite of special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Jordan Kunaszyk has been rough in the preseason but is a special teams ace as well. Only one of those players is likely to make the roster and Adams is listed higher on the depth chart.

This leaves Diabate, Thomas, and Kunaszyk to fight for a spot at the end of the linebacker room. And, likely, one of the explosive youngsters (Diabate has the edge right now) slips onto the final 53-man roster.

Ronnie Hickman Jr. vs. D'Anthony Bell: Who will win the race for S4?

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Ronnie Hickman is turning heads.

Yes, he got routed up by Jahan Dotson on a touchdown last week, but there are not many instances where a safety is going to be put in a position to match in that scenario. Other than that, however, Hickman picked off two passes against the Commanders and did so while showing a different skill set than he did at Ohio State.

While with the Buckeyes, Hickman was predominantly a box/slot defender who stayed close to the line of scrimmage unless they dropped back into two-high looks. Last week, however, Hickman was playing almost exclusively single-high looks and even showed some range over the top to make a play on the football.

Some pretty decent range shown from Ronnie Hickman Jr. on his first INT. Could have stayed a bit further over the top, but good range to make a play on the ball. pic.twitter.com/wvlWBD5Ziv — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 13, 2023

If he can continue to show comfort doing things that can diversify his skill set, he has a real chance to steal a roster spot from the incumbent D’Anthony Bell. Last year’s S4, however, is not going down without a fight.

Ronnie Hickman's second pick. Single-high look, drives on the backside dig. pic.twitter.com/izB2mNEyHy — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 13, 2023

Bell is a special teams ace who has a knack for violence. Every time he is on the field he just flies to the football looking to lay a big hit. This is what has made him a dynamic special teamer for the Browns as well.

This will be an interesting battle to watch.

All I want is to stop talking about Cade York

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Listen.

I hate talking about kickers. There are only a few people who can dissect plant foot mechanics, swing mechanics, and all the fine details of kickers. What we can see, however, is whether or not the ball is going through the upright.

And while York has been lights out in practice, including the joint setting with the Eagles, the ball is not going through the uprights in-game settings. And that is a problem.

So we have to keep talking about Cade York until we don’t have to talk about Cade York anymore. And that will happen when the ball starts going through the uprights consistently.

Will anyone separate themselves in the battle for RB3?

Browns Eagles Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Who will claim the last slots in the defensive tackle room?

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After the signing of Shelby Harris, the race for the end of the defensive tackle room has heated up. In addition to Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson and Siaki Ika are also locks to make the roster. There is a chance the Browns roster five defensive tackles, but if it is only four, then that leaves just one spot for a handful of players to fight over.

Even if it is two spots left in the room, Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst, Trysten Hill, and Tommy Togiai will have their horns locked until cutdown day to fight for a spot in Cleveland. Hill better hope to return to the field soon as he has yet to see action in the preseason (even if he has been a standout in practice).

Can one or two of these defensive tackles separate themselves and make the job of the Browns easier to sort through the back of that room?

Can Austin Watkins continue to take advantage of the absences of Jaelon Darden, Jakeem Grant Sr.?

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

As Jaelon Darden and Jakeem Grant Sr. have yet to set foot on the field in the preseason, there has been no bigger beneficiary than Austin Watkins. He has come onto the field and led the Browns in receiving through the first two weeks of the preseason.

Even Marquise Goodwin has yet to return to the field from his blood clot issues that were revealed at the start of training camp. While Goodwin is an exception where the Browns can still roster him since he was named as a non-football injury, if he is not ready to roll Week 1, then the pathway for Watkins to make the roster has become much clearer.

Making big plays in both camp and preseason action, Watkins has turned heads thus far. Can he keep up the hot streak?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire