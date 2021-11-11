With DTR probable, Buffs are big underdogs at UCLA

It seems like Colorado’s overtime win against Oregon State didn’t do the Buffs many favors in building outsider confidence. Now going up against the 5-4 UCLA Bruins, the Buffs are 17.5-point underdogs as of Thursday per Tipico Sportsbook.

This surprised me somewhat with just how bumpy UCLA’s season has been. After upsetting LSU in Week 2, the Bruins haven’t had any impressive wins since then. They’ve also lost to Fresno State, Arizona State, Oregon and most recently, Utah. UCLA was, however, missing veteran quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in that game. But following last week’s bye, he appears likely to play against CU. That is a large reason why UCLA is now so heavily favored.

With DTR back in the fold, UCLA’s point total Over/Under sits at 37.5. The Bruins haven’t scored more than 37 points since their beating LSU 38-27. If you care for my opinion, I see 37.5 as a big number to reach with the possible impacts of DTR’s thumb injury. Colorado’s defense has struggled recently, though, and will probably be without Nate Landman again.

Looking at Colorado’s offense, there’s still little love for what the Buffs have done the past two weeks. Scoring 29 at Oregon and then 37 against Oregon State (albeit in overtime) didn’t translate significantly for bettors in this UCLA matchup. Colorado’s Over/Under sits at 19.5 against a Bruins’ defense that has allowed the ninth most points per game in the Pac-12. Give me the Over!

The points combined Over/Under is at a sturdy 57.5.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

