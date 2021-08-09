DTE Energy Foundation awards $80,000 in grants to Michigan-based nonprofits and offers DTE Energy volunteers to bolster communities

DTE and its Foundation expands commitment to partners, communities and employees through Your Cause, Your Choice contest

Detroit, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Aug. 9 2021 – The DTE Energy Foundation has awarded eight Michigan-based nonprofits each a $10,000 grant and the option for DTE employee volunteers. The Your Cause, Your Choice contest is one way the company is demonstrating its commitment to community investment and development, committing energy to the community and building upon a long and proud history of employee volunteerism and charitable giving.

“DTE Energy and the DTE Energy Foundation are focused on being a force for good in communities across Michigan where we live and serve,” said Lynette Dowler, vice president of public affairs at DTE and president of the DTE Foundation. “The pandemic has required us to reimagine the ways we mobilized our team in support of our customers and communities, and the Your Cause, Your Choice contest is just one example of how we expanded our commitment to helping communities on a grassroots level. It’s our hope that these grants and volunteers can bolster the winning nonprofits, helping them expand their missions.”

The Your Cause, Your Choice contest launched in June through which Michigan-based nonprofits throughout DTE Energy service territories were nominated by DTE employees. Eligible nonprofits were then opened to public voting.

“We are honored to receive a grant from the DTE Foundation and volunteers from DTE Energy,” said Erin Maten, executive director at Northville Art House (NAH), Inc. “This past year and a half has been a group effort between our staff, volunteer boards, NAH members and community business partners to fulfill our mission here in Northville. We are looking forward to having DTE volunteers onsite during our monthly, Live @ 5 Artists Receptions, which are outreach youth programs in the community, along with our annual summer Arts & Acts Festival in 2022.”

Listed are the winners and their missions:

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

About the DTE Foundation

The DTE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.2 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2020, the DTE Energy Foundation provided more than $16 million in grant support and approximately $21 million in COVID relief to nonprofits where the company has a business presence. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE Energy is a force for growth and prosperity in communities across Michigan in a variety of ways, including philanthropy, volunteerism and economic progress. Visit DTEFoundation.com to learn more.

