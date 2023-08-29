DT Tommy Togiai off the roster after two down years

After two down seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the 2022 NFL draft fourth rounder will be looking for an opportunity elsewhere. The Browns have cut former Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai. While he flashed in the preseason this year, Togiai provided nothing on tape to prove he is an NFL-caliber defensive tackle in Cleveland. The Browns are making their way toward 53.

As the Browns overhauled their defensive line with the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, and Maurice Hurst, the writing has been on the wall for Togiai. With plenty of opportunity over his first two seasons with the team, he failed to leave a positive mark on the field.

Given his age and familiarity with the team, however, look for Togiai to land on the practice squad if he clears waivers. The Browns are now nearing that 53-man mark after a flurry of cuts today. It is still to be seen if fellow defensive tackle Jordan Elliott will make the team.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire