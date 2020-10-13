DT P.J. Hall’s different skillset helps the Texans’ defensive line

P.J. Hall isn’t the archetype for playing defensive tackle in the 3-4.

At 6-0, 305 pounds, Hall is about three inches too short and 50 pounds too light on paper. On the gridiron, the former Sam Houston State product provides the Houston Texans with explosion to control the line of scrimmage.

“I think P.J. has good explosion,” interim coach Romeo Crennel said. “He’s got some quickness. He’s got a quick step and has some explosion. His center of gravity, I think, helps him at the line of scrimmage. He’s been showing up, making plays at the line, getting into the backfield at times, impacting plays.”

The former 2018 Oakland Raiders second-round pick has collected 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and a quarterback hit in his five games with the Texans, four of which he has started.

“I think he’s been a good addition even though he’s a different type of guy that we’ve had in the past, but because of his skillset, I think he helps our defense,” Crennel said.

The Texans are looking for combinations that work along the defensive line after losing defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency. As the defensive trenches are a work in progress for Houston, Hall is proving that he has talent to contribute, even if he may not be the prototypical defensive tackle for the 3-4.