DT Ngata to retire with Ravens on Wednesday

Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will return to Baltimore on Wednesday to retire as a member of the Ravens.

Ngata, 35, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro during his nine-year tenure with the Ravens (2006-14) before spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions and last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Haloti Ngata helped define what it means to 'play like a Raven' and will thus finish as one," the Ravens wrote on their official website Tuesday.

Team owner Steve Bisciotti and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome will attend a press conference with Ngata on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Ravens selected Ngata, an Oregon product, with the No. 12 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Of his 519 career tackles and 32.5 sacks, he recorded 449 tackles and 25.5 sacks with the Ravens. He played in 135 regular season and 16 postseason games with Baltimore, including a 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

--Field Level Media